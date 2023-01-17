Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 3,189 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,792,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,884 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,859,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,136 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,432,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 77.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,064,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,156,000 after acquiring an additional 466,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,551.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 477,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,672,000 after acquiring an additional 448,887 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

American Electric Power stock opened at $94.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.79. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60. The stock has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.74%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

