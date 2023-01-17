The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,308 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $36,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $382.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.30. The firm has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

