Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Chubb by 29,309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 753,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,058,000 after acquiring an additional 750,607 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 507.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 451,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,049,000 after buying an additional 376,859 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $64,747,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 882,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,572,000 after buying an additional 331,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Chubb by 331.2% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,488,000 after buying an additional 181,295 shares in the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CB. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Chubb from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

Insider Activity

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $227.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $217.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $230.27. The stock has a market cap of $94.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.