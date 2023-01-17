Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $335.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $331.13 and its 200-day moving average is $337.92. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.61 and a 52-week high of $433.82.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.