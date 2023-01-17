North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 3,339.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 191,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,028,000 after buying an additional 185,461 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Newmont by 73.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 57,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 24,254 shares in the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in Newmont by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 705,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,642,000 after purchasing an additional 190,002 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Newmont by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $54.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.28. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $37.45 and a 12-month high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $129,060.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,519.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,890 shares of company stock worth $2,160,662. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NEM. Eight Capital lowered their target price on Newmont to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Newmont to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.88.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

