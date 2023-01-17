Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,144,647 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,593 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Bank of Hawaii worth $163,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Hawaii by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Hawaii Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BOH stock opened at $80.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.01. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.18.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.15). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The business had revenue of $172.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Insider Activity at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total value of $436,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,681 shares in the company, valued at $18,530,903.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Bank of Hawaii to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Articles

