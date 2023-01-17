Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,279 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,675,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $130,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arjuna Capital increased its position in shares of Centene by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,332,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Centene by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 362,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,187,000 after acquiring an additional 29,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNC shares. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus raised their price target on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.35.

Centene Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $77.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $73.19 and a 12-month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.