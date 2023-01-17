Allegheny Financial Group LTD Acquires 281 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 648 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 2,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 1,730 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock opened at $331.21 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.30. The stock has a market cap of $339.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 45.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.