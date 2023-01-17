NorthRock Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

NorthRock Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,183 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 211.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,515,955 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $584,800,000 after buying an additional 7,820,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,341,192,000 after buying an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,862,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after buying an additional 4,756,222 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,763,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $952,245,000 after buying an additional 4,324,722 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ opened at $41.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.19.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

