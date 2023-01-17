Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 53.3% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $225.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.88, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.59 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.07.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.06). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 914.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on STZ. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $281.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.63.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,820,464,103.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.81, for a total transaction of $245,292.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,813.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert Sands sold 3,700,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $884,522,478.12. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 24,347,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,820,464,103.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,705,145 shares of company stock worth $1,124,869,978 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

