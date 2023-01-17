Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 566 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 740.4% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 71.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.62 and a 200 day moving average of $87.32.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 38.45%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

