Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the first quarter valued at $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sempra by 154.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after buying an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 75.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after buying an additional 451,191 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Sempra by 22.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after buying an additional 416,022 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sempra by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after buying an additional 305,700 shares during the period. 84.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Sempra Stock Performance

SRE stock opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $159.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.29. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.69. Sempra has a 1-year low of $129.69 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.