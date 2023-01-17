Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,073 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boston Scientific by 5,082.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 7,401,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,866,000 after buying an additional 7,258,993 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 20,806,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $775,455,000 after buying an additional 4,088,589 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 12,653,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,578,000 after buying an additional 2,416,974 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after buying an additional 2,157,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Boston Scientific by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 19,323,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $720,194,000 after buying an additional 1,849,604 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BSX. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $5,280,959.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,188,900.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.62, for a total transaction of $349,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,075,194.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 220,265 shares of company stock valued at $9,561,634 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.53 on Tuesday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.