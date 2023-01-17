Hartford Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Court Place Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% during the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.8% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hennigan sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $12,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,138,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock valued at $25,617,038 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $121.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $57.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $67.49 and a 52-week high of $127.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.79.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

