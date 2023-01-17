Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 49,193 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,193 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.18% of PPL worth $33,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 3.4% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 20,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in PPL by 34.5% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 56.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.30.

NYSE PPL opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.24. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22 and a beta of 0.78. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $23.47 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

In related news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,180. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

