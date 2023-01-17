Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Holdings Decreased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,043,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69,313 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $45,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFC. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.21.

Truist Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TFC opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

