Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Purchases 167,915 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4,313.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,915 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of United Rentals worth $46,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in United Rentals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,393 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International boosted its stake in United Rentals by 20.0% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,461 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 47.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 144,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,387,000 after acquiring an additional 46,351 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

URI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $365.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $390.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

United Rentals Stock Performance

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez purchased 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $344.65 per share, with a total value of $61,003.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,969. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE URI opened at $392.24 on Tuesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $393.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $314.89.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

