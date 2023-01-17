Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 21.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $474,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 26.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Dollar General by 156.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Dollar General by 17.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after purchasing an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DG opened at $233.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.55. The stock has a market cap of $52.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.73.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

