Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Sells 94 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 289.7% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT opened at $258.46 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.02. The company has a market capitalization of $134.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $258.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,915 shares of company stock valued at $13,452,445 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Caterpillar to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

