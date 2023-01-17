The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,898,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,992,447,000 after acquiring an additional 246,451 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,160,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $707,559,000 after acquiring an additional 108,080 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,289,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $512,653,000 after acquiring an additional 87,907 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 655.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,143,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,981 shares during the period. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE SHW opened at $245.88 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $195.24 and a 52 week high of $313.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $242.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.66.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $280.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.22.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

