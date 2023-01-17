Stephens Inc. AR Lowers Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374,105 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 38,574 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Comcast by 62.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 18.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 28,263,627 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,109,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,024 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 535.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Comcast in the third quarter worth approximately $106,532,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen lowered their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Comcast to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.27.

CMCSA stock opened at $38.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.46. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

