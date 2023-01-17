Stephens Inc. AR Has $12.71 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 56,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 104,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $359.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 18.11%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.26%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

