J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $176.80 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.96 and a 200-day moving average of $174.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.74%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 57.6% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 79.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 248.7% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $194.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

