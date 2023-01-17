Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 2,419 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $223.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.