Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $122.38 Million Stock Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,774 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Synopsys worth $122,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $420.55.

Synopsys stock opened at $332.97 on Tuesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.76.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

