Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 445,751 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 55,380 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cigna worth $123,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,279,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,086 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $214,688,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Cigna by 451.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,940,000 after buying an additional 456,688 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cigna by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after buying an additional 385,525 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 367,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,957,000 after purchasing an additional 208,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Stock Up 1.3 %

CI opened at $314.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.86. The company has a market cap of $96.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.69. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $213.16 and a 1 year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Cigna Dividend Announcement

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.45.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

