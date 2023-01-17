Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $125.39 Million Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,552,790 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 797,869 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Medtronic worth $125,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 4,819 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 10,058 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT stock opened at $80.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $107.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.99. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.