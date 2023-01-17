Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 521,003 Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 521,003 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 5.86% of Verint Systems worth $128,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Verint Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 120.0% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 452,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,211,000 after buying an additional 247,060 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,049,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Verint Systems by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRNT stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.64. Verint Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

In other Verint Systems news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of Verint Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, President Elan Moriah sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $79,627.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 117,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,422,915.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $644,154 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VRNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.89.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

