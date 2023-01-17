Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,812 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $7,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 51.9% during the third quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,126,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. 56.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on PRU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.54.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $207,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $101.00 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.87.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

