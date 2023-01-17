Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 648 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,108,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,529,801,000 after buying an additional 240,210 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 185.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 14.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,335,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,852,000 after purchasing an additional 172,957 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 781,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,580,000 after purchasing an additional 137,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,185,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $459.05.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $439.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $130.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $378.87.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,401,918.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

