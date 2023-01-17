Brinker Capital Investments LLC Cuts Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Down 0.2 %

CSX opened at $32.42 on Tuesday. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered CSX to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.48.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.