Atria Investments LLC Raises Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,735 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $169.26 on Tuesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.66. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The firm had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total value of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $39,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $14,682,858.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total transaction of $6,582,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 956,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,463,818.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,750 shares of company stock worth $21,110,710. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.09.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

