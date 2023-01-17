Tobam Makes New $102,000 Investment in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Tobam purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 485 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $255.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.71. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $291.55. The stock has a market cap of $59.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NSC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.43.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

