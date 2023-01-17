Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 698,415 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Republic Services worth $170,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RSG stock opened at $124.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.79. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

