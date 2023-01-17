Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kindred Group (OTC:KNDGFGet Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KNDGF. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kindred Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kindred Group from SEK 113 to SEK 120 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kindred Group in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Kindred Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kindred Group stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.19. Kindred Group has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $12.83.

Kindred Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kindred Group plc operates an online gambling business primarily in Europe, Australia, and North America. The company offers sports betting, including horse racing; poker; casino and games; and bingo through various brands, such as the 32 Red, bingo.com, Casinohuone, Kolikkopelit, Maria Casino, Storspelare, Unibet, Vlad Cazino, and OttoKasino.

Further Reading

