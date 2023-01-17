SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at CIBC

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNCAF. Desjardins lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

SNC-Lavalin Group Price Performance

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $26.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.28.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.