ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NYSE:RMD opened at $218.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.58. ResMed has a one year low of $189.40 and a one year high of $262.38.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The company had revenue of $950.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $946.07 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 25.75%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total transaction of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,334 shares in the company, valued at $22,025,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,545 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.23, for a total value of $332,530.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,025,346.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $2,504,949.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,105.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,051 shares of company stock worth $10,835,359. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,519,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,339,000 after acquiring an additional 535,742 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 397,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,853,000 after acquiring an additional 282,613 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 557,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 253,121 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,261,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,549,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,805 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 254,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,348,000 after acquiring an additional 155,676 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

