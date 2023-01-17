Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $4,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on ED shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $96.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.44 and a 200-day moving average of $94.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

