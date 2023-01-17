Tobam Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tobam reduced its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,051 shares during the period. Tobam’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after acquiring an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.44.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

