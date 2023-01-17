Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $186.35 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,256,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,851 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $186,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 469.2% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $160.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.15 and a 12-month high of $207.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 29.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

