Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Tobam

Tobam trimmed its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Tobam’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.68.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE EW opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.87. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $1,552,038.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,287,695.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,324 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.