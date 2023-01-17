Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 1,675 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,341,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,118,388,000 after acquiring an additional 700,532 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 53.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,471,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,644,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,170,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,989,000 after acquiring an additional 267,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 12.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,343,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,033,000 after acquiring an additional 265,213 shares in the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,341,812.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.6 %

Valero Energy stock opened at $136.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $75.04 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.72. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.63.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by $0.14. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.86.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

