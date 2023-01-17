Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,401,626 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 774,751 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Regions Financial worth $128,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 132,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 8,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 96.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 225,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 110,591 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.3 %

RF stock opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $25.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

