Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 518,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Carlisle Companies worth $145,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,818,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,205,000 after buying an additional 108,303 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 584,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $139,425,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 571,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $160,223,000 after buying an additional 19,239 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,968 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $116,922,000 after purchasing an additional 141,488 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSL stock opened at $239.43 on Tuesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $211.06 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $244.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.27. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 18.04%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

