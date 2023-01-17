Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock opened at $78.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.87. The firm has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,667,724.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,324. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

