Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (AIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on February 1st

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AIO opened at $17.15 on Tuesday. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $24.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.83.

Institutional Trading of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 536,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after buying an additional 35,686 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 504,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 267,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after buying an additional 75,695 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 262,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 37,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

