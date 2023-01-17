Clear Street Markets LLC Increases Stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 839.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,773,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,206,000 after purchasing an additional 441,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,252,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,061,000 after purchasing an additional 61,795 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 157.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,757,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,691 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 60.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,319,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,800 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,172,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total value of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE:CMS opened at $63.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.36. The stock has a market cap of $18.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $52.41 and a 52 week high of $73.76.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

