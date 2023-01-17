holoride One Day Trading Volume Hits $105,578.77 (RIDE)

holoride (RIDE) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. In the last seven days, holoride has traded up 22.8% against the US dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0618 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a total market cap of $29.66 million and approximately $105,578.77 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.22 or 0.07390995 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00078954 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00030823 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00058749 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010384 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001094 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00025065 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.05919515 USD and is down -4.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $93,995.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

