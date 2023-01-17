Barclays Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $82.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.
NYSE:WELL opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
