Barclays Raises Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Price Target to $82.00

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WELL. Raymond James upgraded Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

NYSE:WELL opened at $71.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.19. Welltower has a 1-year low of $56.50 and a 1-year high of $99.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.68, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 701.5% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Welltower by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

