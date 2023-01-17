The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to $25.00

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $23.78.

Institutional Trading of Wendy’s

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $532.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 39.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wendy’s will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 76.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after buying an additional 35,183 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Wendy’s by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Wendy’s by 30.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

